Man facing additional charges after escaping custody inside 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing additional charges after allegedly trying to escape from custody inside a Shelby County courthouse.

Devonte Blaine appeared in court on Monday after allegedly violating a protection order against him. The 24-year-old was ordered to be taken back into custody and placed behind a containment wall while awaiting a transport to jail.

But Blaine appeared to have other ideas. He allegedly jumped the wall, ran out of the courtroom and proceeded out of 201 Poplar with deputies hot on his trail.

According to court documents it appears Blaine was able to evade deputies for some time before being arrested.

He was charged with escape, evading arrest and simple assault after knocking a woman to the ground during the incident.