Live at 9: Operation Safe Community, ‘I Am A Child’, Vince Vawter & ‘Mahalia’

Operation Safe Community

More crimes involving guns are being tried in federal court, which can mean more prison time for those convicted. A task force made up of federal investigators, officers from Memphis and Shelby County, and prosecutors decide which crimes merit the tougher potential punishment. Both Bill Gibbons with Operation Safe Community and U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant consider it a deterrent that works.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'I Am A Child' exhibit

One of this year's biggest news stories is commemorated in a new exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum. Inspired by the iconic "I Am A Man" photos of the Memphis Sanitation Strike, the "I Am A Child" exhibit tells the story of children separated from their parents at the U.S. / Mexico border.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Chat with Vince Vawter

For mystery writers, there's the Edgar Award. For journalists there's the Pulitzer and for authors of children's fiction, there's the Newberry Award. Memphis native Vince Vawter won it for his best-selling book "The Paperboy" and now he's ready to introduce you to the newest chapter in that paperboy's life: with his new novel, "Copyboy."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with 'Mahalia'

She was known as the "queen of gospel" and during her heyday, Mahalia Jackson was considered the most powerful black woman in the U.S. Now Hattiloo and Teresa Willis is bringing her story to life in "Mahalia."