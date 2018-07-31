× Authorities: Gunman opens fire on highway in Marshall County, Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A man with a gun has fired at vehicles on U.S. 72 west of Slayden, Mississippi, causing part of the highway to be shut down Tuesday afternoon.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said a man pulled a revolver out of a backpack and opened fire, hitting two vehicles. The occupants of the vehicles were not injured.

He then retreated into the woods and may be in a house. Marshall County and other law enforcement agencies are looking for him.

The scene is between Slayden and Mount Pleasant.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

34.946533 -89.442212