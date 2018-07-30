× Women accused of hitting two stores, leading high-speed chase down Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of thieves are behind bars after allegedly targeting two businesses in a span of minutes before leading police on a high-speed chase down Lamar Avenue.

An employee told police Keidra Lanier and Dominique Bassett entered the Dollar General store located in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue over the weekend and grabbed 11 one-gallon containers of antifreeze. They placed the items in a cart and then fled to their car.

As they were loading the stolen items into their vehicle, an employee ran out to get a picture of the car and was confronted by Lanier. She allegedly knocked the phone out of the employee’s hand, jumped behind the wheel and fled down Lamar.

Before employees even had a chance to call 911, officers were dispatched to the Popeye’s down the street. Authorities arrived on the scene so quickly workers were able to point the fleeing suspects out to police who immediately gave chase.

Despite having police right behind them, Lanier reportedly refused to stop and began weaving in and out of traffic going more than 80 miles per hour.

Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after she wrecked the car.

Lanier was charged with theft of property, evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of drugs and other driving related charges.

Bassett was only charged with theft of property.