× Woman allegedly assaulted after she refused man’s kiss, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman when she refused to give him a kiss.

According to police, Rufus Bingham and the woman got into an argument over a text message he received from another woman early Friday morning. He then asked the woman for a kiss, but she refused and stormed into her kitchen.

Police said that’s when things turned violent.

Bingham allegedly slammed the woman’s head into the alarm system on the wall. She fell to the floor and was dragged across the room before he reportedly jumped on top of her and began choking her. She told police she nearly passed out but continued to fight until she was able to break free and run to safety.

While locked in her son’s bedroom, Bingham allegedly punched holes in her wall and turned over every piece of furniture. He then proceeded to throw trash around the home, before taking off with the victim’s purse, a City of Memphis bank card, her child support card and cash, police said.

Bingham was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, vandalism and theft of property.