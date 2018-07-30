× Suspected Greenline thief caught on camera by neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A thief broke into an East Memphis home in broad daylight and neighbors say he took off down the Greenline.

The crook was caught on camera, but now, residents fear he may come back.

Neighbors are still on edge after a home in the 4100 block of Hilldale was broken into a little over two weeks ago.

“I walked up the driveway to check the backyard and I saw someone running across the backyard toward the back fence,” one man said.

By the time he got to the backyard, the suspect had already gotten behind a shed in the back and climbed over the six-foot fence that goes towards the Greenline.

A neighbor said he saw the man going through the bags he swiped from the house.

“I reached my phone up to the top of the fence and just found him in the screen and just began clicking several pictures over and over again,” the neighbor said. “He got that drill, he got alarm parts, he got some electronics.”

Police say he also stole alarm sensors that were worth $500. This neighbor says he thinks the house was targeted.

“The part that can’t be ignored is, it’s a construction site and as a contractor, we just get hit a lot doing construction jobs.”

He also mentions another home was broken into just three days after this one, one mile down the road.

“I would love to catch this guy so he won’t come back.”

“I expect he walks the green line from time to time and he could be back in this area again.”

Police say the suspect is 6 feet tall with black hair, glasses and backpack. If you recognize him in those pictures, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.