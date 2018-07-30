× Southaven grandmother accused of passing drugs to grandson in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven woman joined her grandson behind bars over the weekend after allegedly trying to pass him drugs inside the Shelby County Jail.

Gae Nell Dickinson was visiting Christopher Adams over the weekend when authorities noticed she had an open bag of chips in her possession. As they watched, she handed the bag to her grandson.

The bag was intercepted by staff who reportedly discovered two pink balloons inside. One bag reportedly contained marijuana while the other was filled with crystal meth.

The 75-year-old was taken into custody and both were charged.