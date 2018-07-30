× Report: K-9 officer killed, trooper wounded in shooting on I-55 in Arkansas

LUXORA, Ark. —A K-9 officer with the Arkansas State Police was killed and a suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 55 in Luxora, Arkansas Monday night, according KAIT.

That’s in Mississippi County, about an hour and 20 minutes northwest of Memphis.

The Blytheville Courier says the wounded officer was taken to Regional One in Memphis for treatment.

The suspect may have been wounded.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information is available.