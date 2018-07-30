× Police: Westwood murder suspect taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a shooting late Sunday night.

According to police, Thomas Givand shot and killed one individual in the 800 block of Western Park. A second person was transported to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Authorities said Givand was trying to rob the victims at the time.

He was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.