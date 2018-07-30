Police search for man accused of carjacking two people and shooting man in the leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a wanted and dangerous carjacker.

They say 20-year-old Angelo Bunting has carjacked at least two people this month. One of his victims was shot in the leg.

Police canvassed Whitehaven Monday night in search for Bunting.

That's one of the last places he was seen, and the same part of town where he's accused of carjacking at least two people before robbing and shooting a third.

His grandmother spoke to WREG about his alleged crimes.

"I told the police he don't live here. They came to my house three times, and I said he doesn't live here. You can search my house, do whatever you want to do, but he does not live here,"she said.

His grandmother says she told her grandson he could no longer live at her house about three weeks ago, because she was fed up with his violent ways.

Detectives say Bunting and another man held up a driver at the Shell gas station off Millbranch on July 6.

They got away with the victim's car, but the crimes didn't stop there.

Later that same day, Bunting is accused of holding up another victim just a few minutes away in the parking lot of the Pepper Tree apartments. Police say he took the man's backpack and shot him in the leg.

Three days later, Bunting allegedly carjacked a 71-year-old in the Family Dollar parking lot off Neely Road. That car was located a week later in a neighborhood not far from where it was taken.

Bunting's grandmother had this to say to the victim's he's accused of carjacking. "I'm sorry. I am truly sorry that he's into this lifestyle."

She also has a message for her grandson who's still on the run.

"I wish you would turn yourself in, because nothing good is going to come of this. Just turn yourself in, please."

There's no word on the second suspect.

Police believe he might be driving a newer model white Nissan Altima or Maxima.