Police: Naked, bloody woman accused of stabbing victim multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend after being stabbed repeatedly.

The bizarre incident happened in the 3200 block of Chisca Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene they were met by Ednita Hunt, who they said was naked and covered in blood. She also had a large kitchen knife in her hand and told officers, “I stabbed the b**** and I will stab you too.”

After repeated demands to drop the knife, Hunt complied and was taken into custody.

As for the victim, police said she was located inside the home unresponsive. She had reportedly been stabbed multiple times all over her body. Police said she was later able to identify Hunt as her attacker.

Hunt was “too excited and incoherent to give a statement” to police. She was taken to jail where she was placed in the hospital section.

A mugshot was not made immediately available.