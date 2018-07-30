× Mother, children identified in Mississippi River drowning

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The Crittenden County coroner on Monday confirmed the names of a mother and two children who drowned when their Jeep Grand Cherokee drove into water at the Mississippi River on Friday.

Coroner William Wolfe said the victims were Aisha Fair, 26, and her children Charvon Lofton and Jattir Ragland. One child was 2 and the other 6.

The bodies were recovered Friday evening near the the last pylon holding up the Hernando DeSoto Bridge, he said.