Manhunt Monday: Who killed Brenda Wright?

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A grieving husband is still searching for answers and justice after making a terrifying discovery. He found his wife's body in their garage.

Now, with only a few clues, police need help finding who killed Brenda Wright.

"She had eyes that would melt your heart when she looked at you," Wright's husband, Scott Williams, said.

Southaven Police say Wright was murdered two months ago in the couple's garage. Officers believe she was smoking a cigarette when someone walked in and shot her.

"I got home. I had the grandkids and her son, but something just didn't look right," Williams said.

He says when he pulled in the driveway, the garage door was still open and his wife was sitting in a chair with blood on her shirt. She wasn't moving. It's an image he will never forget.

"She was bleeding on both sides of her face. I was trying to figure out where she was bleeding from," Williams said. "I was yelling at her and screaming at her, trying to get her to keep breathing."

Williams says he saw his wife take her last breath.

Southaven Police say several neighbors heard the gunshot that took Wright's life, and may have even seen the shooter leaving the neighborhood.

Officers say several neighbors saw what appeared to be a White Crown Victoria driving down the street moments before they heard the shots.

"There is a family that wants closure. There's kids and grandkids," a Southaven police officer said. "We're working very hard on this. We take pride in closing our homicides, helping victim's find some answers and get some closure."

If you know who killed 57-year-old Brenda Wright, call the Southaven Police Department at (662)-393-8154. You can also call Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662)-429-TIPS.

All calls are confidential.