Sheriff says Brian Lawler not on suicide watch before death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brian Christopher Lawler's family says they're heartbroken after the wrestler was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday.

Brian Lawler's father, wrestling great Jerry Lawler, said this is just a very emotional time for his family, and they ask for privacy at this time.

Lawler was an inmate at the Hardeman County jail where he was booked early this month on DUI charges, driving with a revoked license and felony evading arrest.

Sheriff John Doolan of the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office issued a statement Monday morning saying Lawler showed no signs that he was suicidal, so he was not on suicide watch.

However, because of his notoriety, he lived in his cell alone.

It's still unclear what led up to his suicide, but WREG asked the jail questions about protocol when checking on inmates.

They said they were unable to comment.

But according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections website, the jail is required to establish standards for lock-ups and detention facilities.

TDOC said the Hardeman County jail passed its inspection earlier this year, and the jail is in charge of setting up its procedure on how to handle inmates.

Many people have have shared their condolences on social media. Lawler's brother Kevin posted, saying "i love you and will miss you."