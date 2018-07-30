Homeowner blames landscaper for damage to her yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis woman says she fell victim to revenge landscaping.

The landscaper claimed she forgot to pay him. She says that's not true.

Regardless of who's right or wrong, the homeowner showed us the damage that was left behind.

It wasn't the service homeowner Verda Lowe was used to.

"It surprised me, because he never acted like that," she said.

Lowe says Nicholas McGhee, the normally well-mannered lawn professional, turned into something else.

She says McGhee, who owns Innovative Lawn Services, mowed a large X into her lawn, because he thought she owed him money.

"He said, 'Oh, you owe me.' I said, 'I don't owe you anything," Lowe said.

What happened next left the homeowner speechless.

"They were just jumping up and down laughing. That was funny to them."

She says workers took joy in watching until the damage was done. That's until police pulled up after obvious rounds of rides through the lawn.

WREG stopped by McGhee's home to get his side of the story.

We didn't catch him, but we left a message with a person who answered the door.

Later, an apology popped up on Facebook from McGhee that said he had no excuse for his actions or his temper. He offered to fix the damage and free services to Lowe for a year.