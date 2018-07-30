× Historic Memphis church to reopen 12 years after massive fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An iconic Memphis church is reopening 12 years after a massive fire in Downtown Memphis.

The First United Methodist Church burned down more than eleven years ago.

The fire consumed the 113-year-old building in 2006 and strong winds sent the embers across downtown, sparking fires at several buildings.

The church will reopen August 5, according to the church’s website.

Service will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A reception will follow.