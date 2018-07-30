× Drug bust nets babysitting grandmother, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local grandmother babysitting her grand kids was arrested last week after detectives executed a search warrant for drugs at her Barton Heights home.

According to police, they found 24 bags of marijuana, three digital scales, $2,190 in cash , two stolen guns, bullets, crack cocaine and hydrocodone pills when they searched the East Rollins Road home on Thursday.

Amid all the drugs and guns, authorities said they found two small children under the age of four. Their grandmother, Melissa Smith, told police she was babysitting them. Once police arrived, she called one of the child’s mother and asked her to come care for them.

Additional stolen handguns and drugs were reportedly also found in the son’s bedroom.

Smith was arrested and charged with drug possession, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.