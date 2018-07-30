× D.J. Jeffries decommits from Kentucky and reopens recruitment

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. – Consensus 4-star recruit D.J. Jeffries has decommitted from John Calipari and Kentucky, which squarely puts Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers, back in the mix for one of the nation’s top players.

Jeffries, the 6’7″ 200-pounder who led Olive Branch to the 5A State Championship this season, verbally committed to Kentucky back on March 12th, but that was before Hardaway had been hired to replace Tubby Smith as Tigers head coach.

Jeffries spent last summer playing for Penny on the AAU circuit which should bolster the Tigers chances.

Hardaway is also hoping to land another prized local recruit in the class of 2019, his former East High star James Wiseman.