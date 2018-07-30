Barbers, church help students prepare for the first day of school with free haircuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many students are ready for the classroom and they'll be looking the part after getting a free haircut.

Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven and Barber Alliance are teaming up to give back to families in a major way.

For Valerie Ester, a mother of three, convenience is everything. That's why she brought her two sons to Brown Missionary Baptist Church on Monday.

They teamed up with local barbers to give free haircuts to Mid-South students before they head back to school.

"Us as parents, we're ripping and running and have a busy schedule. So for Pastor Orr and our Brown Baptist Church family to do this for our communities in this area, it means a lot," Ester said.

"When school starts back, a lot of single parents are trying to get school supplies, trying to the kids cuts and trying to buy school clothes. So we decided to get together, donate school supplies and give free haircuts to help out," said Demetrius McClinton, barber at Immaculate Cuts in Horn Lake.

Ester says she spends anywhere from $30 to $50 a month on haircuts for both of her sons.

"It helps out a lot. Especially, for some parents that are having a bad time. It means a lot to them to get their children haircuts before school starts," she said.

Executive Pastor Derrick Anderson said one less expense for parents really makes a difference, and the extra money could go toward school supplies or clothes.

"It's important to us because, as a church, we like to minister to the whole person. Part of that is making sure our students are in line to do their best in school, and looking sharp is part of that. How you feel when you go to school is going to prepare you academically," the pastor said.

If you missed the event, there's another free haircut event and school supply giveaway this Saturday at Andy's Barber and Style Shop in Whitehaven, and Jolie Hair Studio in Germantown will present its annual Curls for Girlz back to school event.

The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 5, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m at Platinum Kuts on the 5800 block of Winchester.

A free shampoo and style will be given to girls from 12 to 18 years old who attend Shelby County, charter, Green Dot and Desoto County Schools. You can make an appointment or just walk in.

