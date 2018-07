× Police: Two people shot in Westwood, one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in the 800 block of Western Park in Westwood Sunday night, Memphis Police said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect is possibly known to the victims, but police have not made any arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

