Police: Teen arrested in southeast Memphis homicide

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting in southeast Memphis.

18-year-old Tardell Grayson has been arrested for shooting and killing a 23-year-old man in the 4300 block of Crescent Park Drive.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say Grayson and the victim knew one another.

Family members of the victim told WREG that his name was Markedis Briars, and that he had two children.

Grayson has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.