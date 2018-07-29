× TBI confirms former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler is dead

Memphis, Tenn. — Brian Christopher Lawler, former WWE star and son of the famous Memphis wrestler Jerry Lawler, died Sunday afternoon at a Memphis hospital.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations confirms Lawler was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition Saturday evening after he was found hanging in his cell at the Hardeman County Jail.

Corrections officers administered CPR until the paramedics arrived.

Earlier this month, Lawler was arrested on several charges – including a DUI, driving with a revoked license and evading arrest.

He was being held at the Hardeman County Jail in Bolivar.

WREG has reached out to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department for more information.

WWE released a statement on Lawler’s passing that reads:

WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away. Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.

This is an going investigation.