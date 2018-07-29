× Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler in critical condition

Memphis, Tenn. — Brian Christopher Lawler, former WWE star and son of the famous Memphis wrestler Jerry Lawler, is in critical condition at a hospital in Memphis.

Earlier this month Lawler was arrested on several charges – including a DUI, driving with a revoked license and evading arrest.

He was being held at the Hardeman County jail in Bolivar.

It is unclear why Lawler is in the hospital.

WREG has reached out to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department for more information.