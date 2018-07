× POLICE: Two people shot in Orange Mound, one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been shot Saturday evening in Orange Mound, Memphis Police said.

Police said the shooting happened at the 700 block of Hamilton Street around 8 p.m.

According to police, a man is in extremely critical condition and has been transported to the hospital.

The other victim a female is in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.