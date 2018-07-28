North Shelby shooting leaves man dead, woman injured
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in north Shelby County.
Sheriff’s deputies responded around 1:45 a.m. to the 4300 block of Benjestown Road in the Woodstock area near Shelby Forest State Park.
A male victim was pronounced dead on the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell said.
A woman was shot in the hand and arm, but managed to make her way to a fire station for help. She was taken to Regional One.
35.242857 -90.051622