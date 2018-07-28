× Man stabbed near Le Bonneur Children’s Hospital

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to the scene of a stabbing near the Medical District.

Police say a man was stabbed at the intersection of Poplar & Leath, near Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, on Saturday afternoon.

The victim has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not give any suspect information, and say that this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this stabbing, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.