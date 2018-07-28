× Family holds vigil for officer involved shooting victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the TBI continues looking into an officer-involved shooting that killed a 29-year-old man family and friends gathered to remember him.

Friends and family of D’Mario Perkins lit candles and let balloons fly they shared memories of someone they say was a caring and happy family man.

Memphis Police say during a traffic stop Wednesday, two officers were reportedly on patrol when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

That’s when they say Perkins threatened to harm himself when approached by officers.

Police said he then fired his weapon leading the officers to do the same.

D’MarioDmario’s cousin Kario Perkins says D’Mario just wasn’t the type to try to take his own life.

“He wouldn’t of done nothing like that at all. That’s just not in his character,” Kario said.

Kario said he had a family to live for. In fact, he had just celebrated his birthday the day before he died and his son was born the day before that.

“For them to say that he was suicidal and would shoot himself. That’s outrageous,” Kario said.

The family believes there is much more to the story.

Although they know it’ll take time as police review body camera footage they just want to know something.

So they can grieve.

“We’ve been an emotional wreck. For the police to shoot that many times for a traffic stop. Come on. We just need justice for that,” Kario said. “They need to do some explaining. We want answers.”

Perkins body was taken for an autopsy on Thursday.

The results will be posted as soon as they are available.