× Craigslist car seller carjacked at gunpoint and robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Craigslist car sale turns into a carjacking after the potential buyer pulls a gun and robs the owner on Wednesday.

Memphis Police said car owner Cory Taylor met with Markeevius Willis, 18, at the Highland hill Apartments after he was interested in his Mercedes.

Police said Taylor allowed Willis to test drive the car but after turning a corner he stops the car and pulls a gun.

Willis forces Taylor out of the car, hits him in the head and robs him of his belongings.

On Friday, officers were patrolling the area and spotted the car and Willis.

Police started talking with Willis as he got in the car and started it. Officers chased him on foot, one attempted to stop him but was dragged as Willis drove off and eventually crashed.

Willis fled the scene on foot.

Police later found Willis hiding in a bedroom closet in a nearby apartment building.

Willis was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault of a public official, evading arrest and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.