Base of Jefferson Davis statue removed from downtown Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. — Crews removed the base for the Jefferson Davis statute in downtown Memphis on Saturday afternoon.

The pedestal for the statue was loaded onto the back of flat bed trucks and driven down Front Street. Streets in downtown Memphis were blocked off during the removal.

The Jefferson Davis and the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue were removed in December of 2017. Both statues are owned by Memphis Greenspace Inc.

A spokesperson for the city of Memphis stated that city crews were not involved in the removal of the base, and that Memphis Greenspace Inc. hired private contractors to remove the base.

