Tennessee school bus driver charged in 2016 fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors say a Tennessee school bus driver has been charged in a crash that killed a motorist in 2016.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that 23-year-old April Christopher has been has been indicted on a misdemeanor charge of failure to yield resulting in death.

Authorities say Christopher was driving a Durham School Services bus when she made a left turn at a Memphis intersection in September 2016.

The bus hit a 2006 Cadillac driven by 38-year-old Akisha Boddie. The car hit a utility pole, killing Boddie.

A lawyer listed in court records as her attorney says he does not currently represent Christopher in the criminal case, and The Associated Press could not determine who her lawyer is.

A mugshot of Christopher was not immediately available.