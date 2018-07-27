× Tennessee ex-VA worker convicted of defrauding vet of $680K

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A federal jury has convicted an ex-U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs worker of defrauding a disabled and incompetent veteran of $680,000-plus.

U.S. Attorney Doug Overbey’s office says 44-year-old Jonesborough resident Kenneth Richard Devore was convicted this week of wire fraud, mail fraud, financial conflict of interest, stealing public money and false statements.

Prosecutors say that as a VA field examiner, Devore convinced a Knoxville veteran in 2015 he needed a will, named himself sole beneficiary and forged the veteran’s initials.

Prosecutors say Devore was forced to resign, but got a job at the National Background Investigations Bureau by lying about his employment and education history.

Prosecutors say he also lied about being too disabled to work to receive VA disability compensation from 2009 to 2017.

His sentencing is Nov. 5.