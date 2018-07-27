× Tax free weekend starts Friday for Mississippi, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids are heading back to school soon which means it’s time for those sales tax holidays.

Beginning Friday, July 27, Tennessee shoppers will not have to pay sales tax on items such as clothing and school and art supplies that are $100 or less, per item. Computers priced at $1,500 or less are also tax free.

That event runs through Sunday, July 29.

The Mississippi sales tax holiday is Friday and Saturday only. It includes clothing and shoes that are $100 or below. School supplies and computers are not tax free this weekend in that state.

Arkansas’ sales tax holiday is next weekend, August 4 and 5.

Clothes and shoes $100 dollars or below are tax free along with accessories $50 and below. Schools supplies are also exempt from sales tax during the weekend.