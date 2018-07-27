× Southaven fugitive arrested after trying to hide from police in crawl space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Southaven and another woman were charged after officers with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Team tracked him down to a home in Memphis.

According to court documents, the Southaven Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Nicholas Stokes after he allegedly set two cars on fire. The papers didn’t reveal any other details about the alleged crime, but authorities eventually located the suspect at a home in the 800 block of Looney.

Stokes reportedly lived at the home with 22-year-old Auburn Lindsey Haley.

On Thursday morning, detectives tried to make contact with the pair, but they refused to come to the door. Officers said they knew the couple was inside because their car was outside the home and a young child could be heard crying from a back room. They also heard movement coming from the attic area of the building.

After waiting several hours for a search warrant to be approved, detectives made entry into the home and detained Haley. She repeatedly told officers that Stokes wasn’t there, but eventually conceded there was someone in her attic. However, she claimed not to know who it was.

That’s when officers discovered several holes throughout the home – two were located in the ceiling of separate bedrooms while a third was found underneath a padded carpet in the living room. That passageway led underneath the home and that’s where they located Stokes, police said.

Both Stokes and Haleyn were taken into custody.