× Police: Argument over college leads to attack, vandalism charges against mom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother was arrested after allegedly attacking her daughter following a fight about when she would be returning to college.

The daughter told police she was asleep early Thursday morning when Bennika Abram came home drunk. An argument broke out about when the girl would be returning to college leading to Abram allegedly throwing a bottle at her and ripping out one of her braids.

Fearing for her safety, the girl said she tried to leave but the 34-year-old suspect continued to follow her around the block screaming. They eventually returned to the Red Birch Drive home where the mother reportedly jumped on top of the victim’s 2012 Nissan Altima and began vandalizing the vehicle.

When all was said and done, the car’s tires were slashed and all of the glass was shattered out of the windows.

The daughter told police that during the incident she also picked up a brick and damaged her mother’s car.

The mother was arrested and charged with domestic violence and vandalism.