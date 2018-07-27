× OnStar thwarts wanted carjackers, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were taken into custody after separate carjackings this week.

According to police, the first incident happened Tuesday at the BP gas station in the 2200 block of East Holmes Road. The victim told officers he was sitting in his Volkswagen Passat when a masked gunman approached him with a weapon drawn and ordered him from the car. The man complied and the suspect took off.

Two days later a woman was in the parking lot at the Westbury Apartments when a gunman stole her Chevrolet Camaro. Authorities later received a tip from the victim that her phone had been tracked to the Costco at Winchester and Hacks Cross Road. Sure enough, when officers arrived they found the stolen phone in the parking lot.

As for her car, authorities said OnStar was able to track it to the 5300 block of Fontana where a man was seen exiting the car and walking towards a nearby home.

Police said their suspects – Darion Alsobrooks and Amadou Sy – were both located in that home. They said both men were involved in the carjackings and thefts, but didn’t reveal the roles they played.

The stolen Passat was also recovered down the street.

A mugshot for Sy was not immediately available.