Missing woman’s body found in Covington lake

COVINGTON, Tenn. — The body of a missing 63-year-old woman was found in a lake Friday, Covington Police said.

Peggy Teamer’s body was recovered from the lake near Highway 59 and Hastings Way, police said.

Teamer had been missing since leaving her home in Tipton County Thursday night.

Covington Police had sent out an alert for her 2003 Lincoln Towncar at 12:28 p.m. Friday. At 1:09 p.m. a citizen called the police and reported that they saw that car in the lake.

Officers arrived on the scene, pulled the car and the body out of the water.