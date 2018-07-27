× Man charged with attempted murder after January incident in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and other charges this week, months after law enforcement officers say they shot him as he tried to ram their vehicles in a stolen vehicle in Bartlett.

A Shelby County grand jury indicted Tyrone Whitfield, 28, with four counts of criminal attempt of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of theft of property of $10,000 or more and one count of intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

On Jan. 23, officers with Shelby County, Memphis and Bartlett were investigating a possible stolen vehicle on Ferguson Road in Bartlett.

Whitfield, the driver of that vehicle, allegedly tried to flee the scene, ramming law enforcement vehicles and almost striking a person who had just gotten out of a vehicle.

A deputy fired at Whitfield, striking him in the neck. Whitfield was treated and ultimately released from a local hospital. The TBI was involved in the investigation bjecause of the officer-involved shooting.

Whitfield was taken into custody Friday and was booked into the Shelby County Jail. Bond has not been set.