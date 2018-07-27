Live at 9: Back to School Bash, Kier Spates & Tony Manard

Back to School Bash
This time of year, many groups help under-resourced families with school supplies, but two memphis organizations are going one step further – they’re also giving parents vital information to protect their children from predators.
Dr. C. Denise Richardson and Tamela Jones have a Back to School Bash that will teach parents what to watch for.
Giving transplant patients hope
Young Memphis transplant patients got an extra dose of hope this week with a visit from two people who have been down that road. Stephen Shanks, from Springdale, Arkansas, received a liver transplant last year in Memphis and his daughter saw a need that went far beyond their family.
She started a non-profit designed to educate people about transplants, and along with her father, wrote a book for kids.
This week they gave young patients their book, and their bear: Carson, the transplant bear.
Comedian Kier Spates
He's a regular part of millions of people's morning routines four days a week and the of his hours he spends acting, doing standup comedy and representing an online dating site. This weekend you can see for yourself why Kier Spates has so many fans at Chuckles Comedy House.
Music with Tony Manard
Memphis musician Tony Manard performs live on WREG's Live at 9.