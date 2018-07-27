Live at 9: Back to School Bash, Kier Spates & Tony Manard

Back to School Bash

This time of year, many groups help under-resourced families with school supplies, but two memphis organizations are going one step further – they’re also giving parents vital information to protect their children from predators.

Dr. C. Denise Richardson and Tamela Jones have a Back to School Bash that will teach parents what to watch for.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Giving transplant patients hope

Young Memphis transplant patients got an extra dose of hope this week with a visit from two people who have been down that road. Stephen Shanks, from Springdale, Arkansas, received a liver transplant last year in Memphis and his daughter saw a need that went far beyond their family.

She started a non-profit designed to educate people about transplants, and along with her father, wrote a book for kids.

This week they gave young patients their book, and their bear: Carson, the transplant bear.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Kier Spates

He's a regular part of millions of people's morning routines four days a week and the of his hours he spends acting, doing standup comedy and representing an online dating site. This weekend you can see for yourself why Kier Spates has so many fans at Chuckles Comedy House.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Tony Manard

Memphis musician Tony Manard performs live on WREG's Live at 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video