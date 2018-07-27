Ex-Lewisburg High teacher arrested on charge involving a minor

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A former Lewisburg High School teacher was arrested and charged with distributing sexually oriented material to a minor, the DeSoto Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

Eric Thomas-Ellis Beavers, 36, was arrested following a complaint from a parent.

No further information was available, but authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Beavers’ name has been removed from the district’s website.

District officials said they contacted local law enforcement as soon as they were made aware.

“The teacher has been relieved of all duties, and district administrators are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials during their investigation,” a DeSoto County Schools spokesperson said. “DeSoto County Schools is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students.”