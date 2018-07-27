Early voter turnout lower than 2010, 2014 elections so far in Shelby County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 63,000 people have voted so far this early-voting period, which is a lower number compared to this time in 2010 and 2014.

“That is fascinating that we have more polling locations than we ever have in early voting, that we opened them sooner, and it really hasn’t exactly excited people or caused them to turn out just because it’s easier to vote," said political consultant Steven Reid.

Reid says voters typically rush to the polls out of hope or fear. So far, Democrats are outperforming 2010 and 2014 right now.

However, Friday and Saturday tend to be the most significant days.

“People just don’t seem excited yet about the election," said Reid.

That surprises him, since there are open seats for major positions, like mayor, sheriff and governor.

“One of the things is, we don’t have a favorite son from Memphis in this race. You have a candidate from Knoxville, two candidates from the Nashville area running, so I wonder if that has somehow held back the enthusiasm a little bit.”

He says regardless, he hopes people exercise their rights.

“These local offices are way more important to people’s daily lives sometimes even than president or some of these national races.”

Voter Elzie Rosebud said he always votes early.

“It’s the right we have and it’s really our only opportunity to express how the citizens feel, whether the outcome is in your favor or not, it’s an expression of how you feel," said Elzie Rosebud, who was out voting on Friday.

For more information on polling locations and times, go here.