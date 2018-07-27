× Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old from Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old boy from Fort Smith, Arkansas.

According to authorities,the young teen’s uncle had just filled up on gas at the Sally Ann Gas Station and went inside to pay. He left his nephew, Michael Brown, asleep in the back of his 2005 maroon Chevrolet Malibu.

By the time he returned, Michael and his car were gone.

The suspect has not been identified by name, but he was caught on camera prior to the crime. He was described as a white male that was last seen wearing a black t-shirt that said “Skulls Gone Viral”.

Michael has been described as being 5’5″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.