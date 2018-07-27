× Adult and two children dead after car drives into Mississippi River

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — An adult and two children were killed Friday when their car drove into the Mississippi River.

Tire tracks could be seen lake Friday leading into the water off Dacus Road near West Memphis, Arkansas.

Coast Guard sources said rescuers initially thought there was one person in the vehicle, but later found two minors inside.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.