Accused Harbor Town killer indicted on murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing a woman in her Harbor Town home last year was indicted in first degree murder and other felony charges.

A grand jury indicted Kurtrell Williams, 21, on charges of first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, employment of a firearm in the commission of aggravated burglary and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Williams is being held without bond.

Investigators said Susan Grissom, 56, was shot and killed by an intruder last Nov. 7 in the kitchen of her home on Island Drive. She was robbed of cash and a bank card which later was found discarded in the 4300 block of Mendenhall.

Williams was developed as a suspect and was arrested three days later at a residence in the 3800 block of Brighton in northeast Memphis.