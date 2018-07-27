× 1 of 2 suspects wanted in string of car burglaries arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects wanted in a string of recent car burglaries was arrested overnight.

Bryant Pack was taken into custody several days after two men broke into five cars at the Candlewood Suites off Whitten Road. The suspects were last seen driving a red Chrysler 300, police said.

On Thursday, officers were conducting surveillance near Chelsea Avenue and Lambert when they spotted a similar car with Pack in the front seat. Detectives conducted a traffic stop due to an unreadable Tennessee drive-out tag and discovered Pack was driving on a suspended license. They decided to tow the vehicle to prevent further infractions and that’s when they discovered at least one stolen item inside the vehicle.

The 28-year-old told authorities he had just purchased the car six days prior and no one else had driven the vehicle in that time.

He was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft and driving with a suspended license.

The second suspect has not been identified.