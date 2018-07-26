× WREG remains top-rated news station in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – WREG-TV News Channel 3 remains viewers’ first choice for local news, winning all local newscasts in Memphis during July sweeps ratings period, according to Nielsen ratings.

WREG has been the market news leader since 2011, and this marks the third consecutive month that the station has won the ratings race for every single local newscast. News Channel 3 was ranked No. 1 in morning news from 4:30-10 a.m., midday news, afternoon news from 4-6:30 p.m., late news at 10 p.m., and every local newscast on the weekend.

News Director Bruce Moore was pleased with the results. “I’m happy viewers kept choosing us despite their busy summer schedules, and we never take that for granted,” Moore said. “It motivates us to keep working for them every single day.”

“Our reporters and anchors broke important news stories and, as always, our Weather Experts covered dangerous weather and stifling heat,” said WREG President and General Manager Ron Walter. “I’m proud of our team, and truly appreciate all of the valuable work they do for our viewers, day in and day out.”