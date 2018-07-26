× West Memphis lawmaker to present $13 million water park plan Thursday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Is a water park coming to the Mid-South? If one local lawmaker has his way the answer to that question is yes.

According to WREG’s Luke Jones, West Memphis City Council member Marco McClendon will be presenting his plans for a $13 million water park to the city on Thursday.

McClendon said he has already consulted with several architects who’ve developed plans.

If all goes to plan, McClendon said the measure will be placed on the November ballot for citizens to vote on whether they want to fund the project or not.