Warrants issued for South Memphis shooting suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police issued an alert on Thursday for two men now wanted in connection to a recent shooting in South Memphis.

According to reports, officers were called to the 700 block of Dudley Street after a man was shot multiple times by two armed men earlier this month. The suspects then robbed the man before fleeing the scene in a gray Porsche SUV.

Numerous tips led officers to develop Corey Brown and Christopher Bolden as persons of interest in the case.

Police said both men have outstanding warrants for attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and employing/ possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony in relation to this case.

They also said both have ties to Tennessee and Arkansas.

If you know anything that could help track them down, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.