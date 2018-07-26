× TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting overnight in Memphis.

The agency said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near South Third Street and Mitchell in South Memphis. Two officers were reportedly on patrol when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, DMario Perkins, immediately threatened to harm himself when approached by the officers.

Authorities said he then fired his weapon leading the officers to do the same.

Perkins was hit at least once by gunfire. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Neither of the officers involved were injured.

It is standard procedure for the TBI to take the lead in any shooting that involves police officers.