Suspects arrested following pair of carjackings, thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of crooks were taken into custody after two carjackings just three days apart.

On July 22, officers responded to the Valero station in the 4100 block of Airways Boulevard. There a man told them he had just filled up his tank when he was approached by three men. One of the suspects pulled out a long revolver and told him to hand over his belongings.

The victim complied and the suspects took off in the man’s 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Three days later, two of the suspects allegedly approached another man as he was washing his car in the 46000 block of Millbranch. One of them again pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim’s stomach and said “It’s not worth dying over.”

The suspects then took off in the man’s 2016 Buick Verano, which, unfortunately for them, was equipped with OnStar. The service was able to track the stolen vehicle to the Oak Court Mall.

As officers watched, two men approached the stolen vehicle, but started to back away after OnStar set the vehicle to panic mode. Officers said they yelled at them to stop and that’s when Frederick Hill took off running. He was eventually arrested in the 4400 block of Poplar Avenue while trying to toss a black BB pistol.

The other suspect – identified as Mardurious Harmon – stayed on the scene and was taken into custody.

Police said both men confessed to the crimes, gave them the location of the stolen Rogue and even identified the third suspect.

They were charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, acting in concert to aggravated robbery and theft of property. Hill was also charged with evading arrest for taking off at the Oak Court Mall.

The third suspect has not been arrested at this time.

A mugshot for Hill has not been made available.