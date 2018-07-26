Police search for suspect accused of throwing rocks off overpass in South Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for someone they saw throw objects at vehicles off an overpass on I-55.

At least seven vehicles were damaged after the debris was thrown off a South Memphis overpass around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The rocks landed on a car that was driving along the busy I-55 corridor.

I-55 sees tens of thousands of vehicles every day.

One witness, who didn't want to be identified, heard the rocks being thrown onto cars.

"I heard someone yell, 'Car!' Once, I head that I heard something go, 'Boom," the witness said.

A police report shows at least seven vehicles were hit by unknown objects. Damage to the vehicles include broken windshields, a broken sunroof and damage to the body of the cars.

"Usually, when people go across there it's alright. They just walk in the park and come out," says resident Chris Logan.

Thankfully, no driver who reported damage to their car was injured.

"They shouldn't even be doing it, because they aren't going to be doing anything but kill somebody. That's messed up though. That's real messed up," Logan said.